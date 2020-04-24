The worldwide coronavirus pandemic has affected yet another upcoming game release. Bandai Namco is postponing the launch of Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris. Instead of its original launch date in May 2020, the title will now arrive a couple of months later on July 10th for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

Bandai Namco announced the news in a Twitter post, featuring a brief message from Executive Producer Yosuke Futami. See the tweet below:

In short, Futami’s message informs fans the delay is “due to the ongoing world events.” This difficult decision should ensure Sword Art Online fans get the best experience possible once Alicization Lycoris does release.

Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris counts as one of a handful of titles impacted by current world events. The Last of Us Part II is arguably the most notable of such delays. Naughty Dog’s highly-anticipated sequel, alongside Marvel’s Iron Man VR, was recently delayed indefinitely.

Regardless of the release date change, it seems Sword Art Online fans are in for quite the treat. Bandai Namco announced Alicization Lycoris at PAX East 2019, touting its “heart-pounding scenes” and “intense combat.” The forthcoming entry follows the anime’s Alicization arc. In this particular installment, players will once again assume the role of Kirito. Akin to the anime arc from which it is derived, Alicization Lycoris will allow players to explore the “mysterious virtual world” known as the Underworld.

