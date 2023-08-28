Sword Art Online Last Recollection Trailers Show Characters & Weapons

Bandai Namco released two new Sword Art Online Last Recollection trailers on Monday, detailing the characters and weapons set to appear in the game that launches on October 6, 2023, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Last Recollection features huge roster of playable characters

The new Sword Art Online Last Recollection trailers highlight the whopping 42 different playable characters that will appear in the game. This makes for the largest roster of any Sword Art Online game prior to it, and also features a ton of fan favorites from the Sword Art Online franchise.

The characters include (via Noisy Pixel):

Kirito

Asuna

Sinon

Leafa

Lisbeth

Silica

Klein

Agil

Argo

Alice

Eugeo

Ronie

Tiese

Selka

Bercouli

Fanatio

Sortiliena

Eldrie

Deusolbert

Linel

Fizel

Sheyta

Renly

Dorothy

Shasta

Lipia

Dee Eye Ell

Iskahn

Strea

Philia

Seven

Rain

Premiere

Tia

Kureha

Zeliska

Itsuki

Medina

Rogu

Eydis

Yuna

Eiji

Another trailer for the game also shows off more of the weapons that will be available in the game. This comes after a weapons trailer was released in July, and highlighted various swords, bows, and even a scythe that is set to appear in the game.

This time, the focus is on weapons like the 2-Handed Sword, the Spear, the 1-Handed Mace, the Whip, the Shield & Axe, the Twin-Wing Blades, and melee fighting. The new look at the game doesn’t dive too deep into the weapons, but does reveal a little bit about how each weapon will work. The Spear, for example, can be used to keep enemies away while also delivering some quick hits for damage.

Sword Art Online: Last Recollection is a third-person action game that’s set in the long-running Sword Art Online series. The game is based on the War of Underworld arc from the SAO anime, and tells the story of an adventure that Kirito and his friends go on.