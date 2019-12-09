Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris will indeed arrive on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One in May 2020. The latest Sword Art Online entry is slated to launch in Japan on May 21st. Meanwhile, fans in the West can expect the title to arrive a day later on May 22nd.

Last week, another division of Bandai Namco, Bandai Namco Latinoamerica, accidentally revealed Alicization Lycoris’ release date. It did not take long for the publisher to course correct. Apart from missing details about the staggered release between Japanese and Western territories, the leaked information has proven true.

Upon announcing release date details, publisher Bandai Namco also unveiled a brand-new trailer. See what adventures await Kirito in the latest look at Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris.

In Japan, Sword Art Online fans will have two separate collector’s editions from which to choose. According to Gematsu, a First-Print Limited Edition exclusive to PS4 will cost 10,900 yen. This limited packaging features special Blu-ray content, special illustration, CD for the soundtrack, original drama CD, drama CD script, exclusive case for all CDs, and the Dengeki NerveGear Vol. 6 booklet.

A Digital Deluxe Edition priced at 11,800 yen will include four costumes, Beater’s Player rights, which offers early access to the title, two “large-scale” DLCs, and a Premier Pass bonus costume. The Digital Deluxe Edition on PS4 will additionally feature the digital OST, a PSN avatar set, dynamic theme, and an avatar icon for Alice. Presently, it’s not clear whether the Alicization Lycoris release in the West will receive special editions.

[Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment via Gematsu]