During PAX East 2019, publisher Bandai Namco and developer Aquria unveiled Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris. After months with no word on the title’s console and PC release date, concrete details seem to have finally emerged. A YouTube trailer via Bandai Namco Latinoamerica suggested Alicization Lycoris would launch May 22, 2020 for PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. However, that video has since been scrubbed.

At the time of writing, no other division of the publisher has officially let such information slip. As such, it appears the title’s 2020 launch date surfaced earlier than intended. Hopefully, this is all cleared up in the near future.

In the latest Sword Art Online entry, players will assume the role of series protagonist Kirito. This installment differs from past Sword Art Online titles in that Alicization Lycoris marks the first time a game follows the anime’s story. Specifically, Alicization Lycoris is set in the anime’s Alicization arc. Through this tale, players should expect to immerse themselves in the “Underworld,” which is a “mysterious virtual world” heavily explored in the anime’s story arc. The Underworld’s rich mythology and history, as far as the anime is concerned, makes it all the more interesting.

It doesn’t appear as though Aquria plans to cut corners, either. Bandai Namco touts the Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris story as one that’s “faithful to the original work.” Fan-favorite characters are expected to feature as well, such as Kirito, Eugeo, Alice, Administrator, and several others, all of whom are prominently on display in the anime’s Alicization arc.

On the gameplay side of things, Sword Art Online: Alicization will offer fans of the series yet another deep action-RPG to sink their teeth into. Intense battle encounters and an open world are sure to keep many a player busy for quite some time, alongside their participation in the title’s expansive narrative.

[Source: Bandai Namco Latinoamerica via Gematsu]