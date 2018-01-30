Sprint Vector Release for PlayStation VR Next Month

VR Studio Survios has announced that Sprint Vector will be making its way to PlayStation VR, launching in just a few weeks on February 13. The “VR adrenaline platformer” – which has been one of the more highly anticipated VR games – puts up to eight players together to compete simultaneously in a high stake, high-octane game show that forces players to navigate deadly obstacles on their way to victory.

For more on Sprint Vector, here’s a bit more information:

Competitive multiplayer matches: Public and private online multiplayer modes pit up to eight players against each other in intense, high-speed races as you vie for a spot on the Global Leaderboards.

12 competitive race tracks: Scale towering pyramids and plunge into alien ruins, leap across bottomless pits while dodging debilitating blobs of sludge, or survive the trap-riddled streets of an ancient city. A dozen complex race courses full of obstacles, alternate paths, and game-changing power-ups make for endless replay value.

Customizable solo play: Run the course at your own pace and learn the ropes with customizable solo game settings.

Nine challenge courses: Take on these diabolical courses designed to test your sprinting prowess to the extreme. Tackle three specific challenges across nine single-player challenge courses with Local and Global Leaderboards.

Eight intergalactic competitors: Choose from eight colorful characters pulled from every corner of the galaxy, from notorious street artist Daxx to ethereal Luna to streetwise hammerhead Hendrix, each with multiple skins to unlock.

Power-ups galore: Utilize a wide range of power-ups, from explosive proximity mines to nitro speed and racer-seeking rockets, to gain an advantage over the competition.

Sprint Vector is set to launch for the PSVR on February 13, 2018.