Sprint Vector Release for PlayStation VR Next Month
VR Studio Survios has announced that Sprint Vector will be making its way to PlayStation VR, launching in just a few weeks on February 13. The “VR adrenaline platformer” – which has been one of the more highly anticipated VR games – puts up to eight players together to compete simultaneously in a high stake, high-octane game show that forces players to navigate deadly obstacles on their way to victory.
For more on Sprint Vector, here’s a bit more information:
- Competitive multiplayer matches: Public and private online multiplayer modes pit up to eight players against each other in intense, high-speed races as you vie for a spot on the Global Leaderboards.
- 12 competitive race tracks: Scale towering pyramids and plunge into alien ruins, leap across bottomless pits while dodging debilitating blobs of sludge, or survive the trap-riddled streets of an ancient city. A dozen complex race courses full of obstacles, alternate paths, and game-changing power-ups make for endless replay value.
- Customizable solo play: Run the course at your own pace and learn the ropes with customizable solo game settings.
- Nine challenge courses: Take on these diabolical courses designed to test your sprinting prowess to the extreme. Tackle three specific challenges across nine single-player challenge courses with Local and Global Leaderboards.
- Eight intergalactic competitors: Choose from eight colorful characters pulled from every corner of the galaxy, from notorious street artist Daxx to ethereal Luna to streetwise hammerhead Hendrix, each with multiple skins to unlock.
- Power-ups galore: Utilize a wide range of power-ups, from explosive proximity mines to nitro speed and racer-seeking rockets, to gain an advantage over the competition.
Sprint Vector is set to launch for the PSVR on February 13, 2018.