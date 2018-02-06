Read The Sims 4 Update 1.04 Patch Notes for Consoles

The Sims 4 Update 1.04 Out for Consoles, View the Patch Notes

The first The Sims 4 update of 2018 is now available for console players. It adds in some new abilities, such as being able to freely rotate objects, and fixed some bugs that dealt with in-game restaurants and backing out of decisions. Almost more interesting than the update are The Sims 4 update 1.04 patch notes, which are written in the series’ signature humor.

Here are the hilariously written The Sims 4 update 1.04 patch notes for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One:

Happy 2018! Now that the eggnog is past the expiration date, and you’ve found the last of those pesky wrapping paper bits from under the sofa let’s have some real fun! You wanted to be able to freely rotate objects, and now you can! With free rotate you can rotate objects to any angle – thirty degrees, thirty-two degrees… thirty-one… Forty-eight clockwise, nine counter-clockwise, three clockwise… Oh gosh, that’s something different! Forget I ever said that!

When you own a restaurant, let the food to do the talking and not the questionable décor when placing your eatery from My Library.

Sometimes you just want to back out of a decision and now you can, with added reliability.

It’s come to our attention that it is rude to ask someone their age, so we decided to be polite and not ask when you switch between an Adult Vampire to a Toddler in CAS. It can be your little secret.

The Sims 4 update 1.04 is now available for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Make sure to take advantage of that free rotation!

[Source: The Sims]