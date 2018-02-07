Latest Dragon’s Crown Pro Stream Features Boss Gameplay

Dragon’s Crown Pro is currently set to come to North America in Spring 2018, but Atlus is releasing it before then in Japan. Due to this, they did a nearly 30-minute livestream showing off the game. The video features a pretty epic boss fight against a dragon, and has a look at the Dragon’s Crown manga (including some English voice acting by the stream hosts). The upcoming PS4 port will be priced at $49.99 in the United States and $64.99 in Canada.

Check out the new Dragon’s Crown Pro gameplay stream below in order to get a good look at the upcoming PlayStation 4 title (the boss fight starts around 10 minutes in):

For more on the enhanced port of the brawler, check out the official features list:

Visuals Fit for an Ancient Dragon – With beautifully refined artwork and 4K resolution support, Vanillaware’s signature art style will come alive as you bludgeon, cleave, shoot, and loot through the dungeons of Hydeland.

A Rousing Adventurer's Soundtrack – A newly recorded soundtrack by fabled composer Hitoshi Sakimoto, supported by a live orchestra, will accompany daring treasure hunters on their search for the Dragon's Crown.

Glorious Presentation – Rejoice because English and Japanese audio options will now be available! Plus, game text will be localized in French, Italian, German, and Spanish.

All the Royal Bells and Whistles – If you already own Dragon's Crown, your saves won't go to waste. There will be online cross-play & cross-save compatibility with existing PS3 and Vita versions. Oh, and all patches, features, and the Storyteller Voice Pack DLC from the original game will be included!

Four Player Frenzy – With the fun local couch co-op and online multiplayer you remember, up to four players can experience countless hours battling together.

Dragon’s Crown Pro will release in Spring 2018 in the west.