Ni No Kuni II: Revenant King Collector’s Edition Guide Releasing Week After Game

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is about a month away from releasing, and when it releases, players will no doubt be looking for new information on the game and how to best conquer the various quests, items, and secrets hidden in the game. With that in mind, Future Press has announced that they will be creating a Collector’s Edition Guide to the game. The book will launch on March 30, 2018 – a week after the game – and retail for $39.99.

According to the publishing house, the Collector’s Edition Guide will allow players to not only keep track of everything as the game goes on, but also help them along in a ton of ways through the game. The game will have its own quest guide within, have a full bestiary to help players keep track of the many exotic enemies and animals that players will find in their travels through the game.

For a complete look at what the Guide will feature when it launches, check out below:

Quest Guide Let us guide you through Evan’s adventure with a beautiful, in-depth walkthrough full of exclusive artwork and illustrated maps. In addition to the Main Quest, every Side Quest, Errand and Skirmish is fully covered to ensure that you don’t miss a thing. Bestiary Discover everything about the many exotic foes that Evan and company encounter on their travels. From the smallest Goo to the greatest Dragon, you’ll find their statistics, strengths and weaknesses as well as strategies that let you deal with them easily. Kingdom Building Building your kingdom is a huge part of this adventure-the size and influence of your kingdom affects almost everything you do in Ni no Kuni II. You’ll want your Stores to be full and your Coffers to be overflowing, and this book will provide the most efficient ways to keep expanding at full pace. 100% Completion If you want to see and collect everything in Ni no Kuni II then you’ll find this guide invaluable. There are many lists to fill, Higgledies to rally, Tainted Monsters to beat and Citizens to recruit, and we have them all covered and organized. If you want the Platinum Trophy, this is the only source of help you’ll need. Adorable Artwork The world of Ni no Kuni II was built upon the amazing artistic work of Yoshiyuki Momose, and an incredible amount of sketches and concept artworks were created to develop the game’s many wondrous locations and characters. This book is bursting with artwork, as we aim to enrich your time sent in this world as much as guide you through it.

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom will release on March 23, 2018.