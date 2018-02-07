Read the Rocket League Update 1.41 Patch Notes

Rocket League update 1.41 is now available to download. It brings with it a number of changes, including the transition from competitive season six to seven. It also has a number of bug fixes, as is expected with a new patch.

Check out the Rocket League update 1.41 patch notes below:

NEW CONTENT General ‘Victory Crate’ has been added CHANGES AND UPDATES Competitive Season 6 Competitive Season 6 has ended. Titles and items will be awarded for your highest rank achieved during the season. Season 6 Rewards are custom, non-tradeable Wheels

Receiving the Season 6 Reward Wheels is contingent upon successful completion of Season Reward Levels

Reward Wheels: ‘Season 6 – Bronze’ ‘Season 6 – Silver’ ‘Season 6 – Gold’ ‘Season 6 – Platinum’ ‘Season 6 – Diamond’ ‘Season 6 – Champion’

Season 6 Grand Champions will also receive the ‘Season 6 Grand Champion’ Title

We will update the appearance of the ‘Season 6 – Diamond’ Wheels in a future hotfix or update. Competitive Season 7 Competitive Season 7 has begun Season 7 brings a “soft reset” that requires you to do placement matches in each playlist to recalibrate Winning half of your placement matches will land you near your previous season ranking League Rankings will be temporarily empty until players complete their placement matches

BUG FIXES General [Nintendo Switch] Fixed an issue with Party invites when the console language is set to Japanese This fix may apply to any non-English standard characters outside of the Japanese language selection

Players will no longer receive an error message when trying to trade up the ‘Maximon’ Decal for X-Devil

After leaving a Competitive Match early, Competitive Matchmaking ban messages now display time correctly in hours and minutes in languages other than English. KNOWN ISSUES The following known issues will be addressed in a hotfix before our next major update: Appearance of the ‘Season 6 – Diamond’ Wheels

Endgame Menu Division and Rank Up/Down notifications are not displaying

Change Preset button in Endgame Menu is not working

Lens flare opposing the car may appear in the main menu

Rocket League update 1.41 is available now.