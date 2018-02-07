The Surge 2 Announced, View the First Details

Deck13’s The Surge wound up being one of 2017’s best surprises, and they’re looking to make something even better. Publisher Focus Home Interactive announced today that the studio is working on a sequel, called The Surge 2, that will feature the limb-targeting combat system that fans enjoyed in the first game. More details are expected to be announced soon, but they did say that the game will feature “a sprawling, devastated city with larger and more ambitious level design,” and an expanded combat system.

Here’s what publisher Focus Home Interactive had to say about the upcoming sequel:

The Surge 2 keeps what fans and critics loved about the original – hardcore combat utilizing a unique, dynamic, limb-targeting system and deep character progression – while also expanding greatly upon the formula. The Surge 2 takes place in a brand new environment: a sprawling, devastated city with larger and more ambitious level design, made possible by Deck13’s upgraded and improved engine. Combat is more brutal and tactical than ever, with even more options thanks to an expanded limb targeting system. In addition, more abilities, weapons, implants, and drones give players a vast arsenal to build their character with, in their fight against the array of diverse new enemies and bosses.

For more on the original action RPG, check out our The Surge review. Here’s what our reviewer had to say about Deck13’s latest title:

Deck13 has built on the successes and mistakes of Lords of the Fallen and has created something that is able to not only stand toe-to-toe with the Souls franchise but is also capable of standing on its own with its unique identity. The new and different systems The Surge has introduced makes it an enjoyable and different experience for both newcomers to the genre and those who have already played Souls-like games previously. Deck13 has done a great job at combining the familiar and the new to create a unique vision that’s both fun and challenging.

The Surge 2 will release in 2019 for consoles and PC.