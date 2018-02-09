Gundam Battle Operation NEXT Adds Gundam Kimaris Trooper and Graze Ein

Bandai Namco has today announced that the free-to-play game Gundam Battle Operation NEXT will receive two additional mobile suits from Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans, which are Gundam Kimaris Trooper and Graze Ein.

Gundam Kimaris Trooper is the first upgrade of Gaelio Bauduin’s Gundam Kimaris, where its lower part can transform into the four-legged, hovering Trooper Form. It is equipped with the Destroyer Lance as its primary weapon and the Kimaris Shield which also has a Kimaris Saber stored within. It can also lay mines and the Destroyer Lance can also double as a ranged weapon as it has two 140mm machine guns attached to it.

Graze Ein is the last mobile suit used by Ein Dalton and can also be considered as the boss mobile suit in the first season of Iron-Blooded Orphans. Despite having a larger size than ordinary mobile suits, it is still able to make agile movements thanks to the Alaya-Vijnana system that fully connects Ein with this mobile suit. The Graze Ein comes equipped with a pair of retractable shoulder Machine Guns, Custom Large Axes, and Pile Bunkers on each arm. Its legs can also turn into drills to damage its enemies by kicking.

Gundam Battle Operation NEXT is a free-to-play game on PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 that has been released in Japan and Asia since August 27, 2015. While it has been regularly updated with more features and playable mobile suits, this game is only available in Japanese and Traditional Chinese languages; they have no plans to add English language support to this game for the time being.

[Source: Bandai Namco]