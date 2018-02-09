Project CARS 2 Porsche Legends Pack DLC Releases in March

Nine iconic Porsche cars are coming to Project CARS 2 next month. Bandai Namco announced that the game’s second expansion, the Porsche Legends Pack, will come out in “early March.” Confirmed cars include the 2017 Porsche 911 RSR, and the 1972 Porsche 917/10. Also included is one “FIA-certified track intimately associated with Porsche,” 20 liveries, nine community events, and five career events to partake in.

Here’s more on the confirmed cars:

The nine iconic Porsche cars include their current GT-runner, the 2017 Porsche 911 RSR that will add this elite brand into Project CARS 2’s already essential line-up of GT racers. The 911 RSR will join eight more historically significant Porsches hand-picked from the last 70 years, such as the 1972 Porsche 917/10―the car dubbed the “Can-Am Killer”―an analogue monster whose 5-litre flat-12 boxer was mated to two massive big-box turbos to create what many consider the most brutal car (1,200bhp!) in sportscar history.

Check out the currently released Project CARS 2 Porsche Legends Pack DLC screenshots:

For even more on Slightly Mad Studios’ racing game, check out our Project CARS 2 review. Here’s a snippet of what reviewer Paulmichael Contreras had to say about it:

Project CARS 2 is a solid entry, and a good continuation of the series. A solid focus in its career mode combine with tight community integration, which all mixes with a heaping helping of esports activities, giving fans and new racers alike plenty of reasons to buy Project CARS 2. While it may not boast the best visuals of console racing games, and the replay engine could’ve used a bit more polish, these are minor faults in an overall fun racing simulator. See you on the track.

Project CARS 2 is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.