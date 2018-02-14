These Blasters of the Universe Valentine’s Day Cards are Hilarious

First-person bullet hell shooter Blasters of the Universe will be making its way onto PlayStation VR later this month (February 27), and developer Secret Location wants to make sure players have a good Valentine’s Day. They released a series of themed cards to give to a loved one, and they’re actually surprisingly funny. We’ll have more coverage on the game next week, as we’ve conducted an interview with the developer.

Check out the newly released Blasters of the Universe Valentine’s Day cards below:

According to Secret Location, the game boasts three different game modes; Campaign, Endless, and Challenge mode. Campaign mode, as many would assume, combines the narrative of the story with the gameplay. Endless mode allows players to play in a classic arcade-style environment that lets them try and set a high score as they strive to live. The last mode, Challenge mode, will feature weekly objectives that players must try and complete as they blast their way through bullet hell. They also released some information on the story: “Grand Master Alwyn (formerly Allen Fitzpatrick) is an insecure man-child who was once the undisputed king of the local arcade. He uploaded his consciousness into virtual reality in the 90s and constructed a vast virtual universe in his own likeness. For decades, he’s been ruling VR with a pixelated fist, backed by the crude army of minions he created, waiting for anyone who dares challenge him. Waiting for anyone… to just talk to.”

Blasters of the Universe is set to launch on February 27 for PlayStation VR and PC.