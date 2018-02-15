PES 2018 Data Pack 3 Out Now, Includes 11 National Team Kits

Konami announced today that the Data Pack 3.0 is out now for PES 2018 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, and PC. The new update to the game includes the addition of 11 new national team kits, as well as a ton of other updates to the many club players included in the game.

Along with the updates to the game and its layers, Data Pack 3.0 for PES 2018 will also include national team kits for Germany, Japan, Belgium, Columbia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Northern Ireland, Argentina, Wales, and the Czech Republic. Other updates coming in the new Data Pack are four new Adidas boots, three Nike boots, two Puma boots, the Adidas UCL Finale Kiev official match ball, and the uhlsport League 1 2017 official ball. The update should be live now to download, so if you’re a PES player, make sure to grab it!

For even more on Konami’s football game, check out my Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 review. Here’s what I had to say about the latest yearly installment:

My favorite PES mode, Master League, also received some tweaks in this year’s installment, as the presentation is slightly sharper, and there are more cutscenes before and after major events. I’m of the opinion that Pro Evolution Soccer features the best franchise offering of any sports game, so seeing this mode get slightly better (even if it’s not a complete overhaul) is definitely a positive in my book. You definitely can’t go wrong buying Pro Evolution Soccer 2018, as it plays as good as ever, but those who bought last year’s game might want to wait until next year’s installment if they’re waiting for that next evolution. That’s not to say that there aren’t improvements, as the subtle tweaks and additions do add up to a better game, but these are more quality of life fixes rather than changes that’ll sweep the player off their feet. Ultimately, PES 2018 is yet another great football game from Konami, but that might not be enough when they’re trailing a behemoth.

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.