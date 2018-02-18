Kentucky Governor Condemns Violent Video Games in the Wake of Florida School Shooting

Following last week’s tragic school shooting in Florida, Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin took to WHAS’ Leland Conway show to lambaste video games and the games industry, among other factors, for promoting violence.

Referencing a “culture of death,” Bevin outlined video games that reward players for killing foes, often in gruesome ways.

They celebrate the slaughtering of people. There are games that literally replicate and give people the ability to score points for doing the very same thing that these students are doing inside of schools, where you get extra points for finishing someone off who’s lying there begging for their life.

Bevin said that although such video games are meant for a mature audience, “everybody knows” that kids are able to get their hands on them. He then went on to liken video games to pornography.

These are quote-unquote video games, and they’re forced down our throats under the guise of protected speech. It’s garbage. It’s the same as pornography. They have desensitized people to the value of human life, to the dignity of women, to the dignity of human decency. We’re reaping what we’ve sown here.

When asked if he was seeking a ban on such video games, Bevin didn’t outright say that he was, but did question the need for such video games in the society.

[Source: Ars Technica]