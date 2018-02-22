Go Yard With the New MLB Home Run Derby VR Game, Releasing in the Spring

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to participate in an actual home run derby, MLB Advanced Media is trying to make that a reality. The company has just announced that they plan on releasing MLB Home Run Derby VR for PlayStation VR and HTC Vive later this spring.

The Home Run Derby VR experience is something that MLB Advanced Media has dabbled in before, having debuted it at the 2017 All-Star Game in Miami. Due to the wild success of the idea, the company has decided to bring it to the various VR devices so gamers can try it at home. While the at-home experience obviously won’t be able to feature a full batting cage and plastic bat, but it should still be enough for baseball fans to get closer to the sport.

When the game launches, it will feature three stadiums done up in their All-Star Game presentation (via Polygon). Players will be able to try and hit some dingers in the Miami Marlins, Washington Nationals, and Cleveland Indians stadiums, although future ballparks are in the works as possible downloadable content. While MLBAM did announce that they would be charging for the game, they didn’t specify if any additional DLC would be a free add-on or also charged. No pricing or concrete release information has been released by MLBAM, but with baseball season right around the corner, it won’t be shocking to see it available sooner rather than later. Let us know if you’re excited to try it out!

[Source: Polygon]