Both Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night Will Have PSVR Support

According to a recent announcement by Atlus, both Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night will feature PlayStation VR support for the PlayStation 4 versions of the game.

Thanks to a blog post on the PlayStation Blog Japan (via Gematsu), it was revealed that each game will have elements that support PlayStation VR. Unfortunately, no other information was revealed during the post, so we’ll have to wait until the game launches in May or Atlus updates us with more information. In any case, we’ll be sure to update you once more information becomes available.

As the release date for Dancing Star Night continues to draw closer, fans can more information to come out from Atlus, and we’ll make sure to update you as that happens. In the meantime, make sure to take a look at the Persona 5: Dancing Star Night tracklist below:

Rivers in the Desert

Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There (Jazztronik Remix)

Keeper of Lust

Blooming Villain (Atlus Konishi Remix)

Hoshi to Bokura to (Tofubeats Remix)

Tokyo Daylight (Atlus Kozuka Remix)

Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There

Rivers in the Desert (Mito Remix)

Blooming of Villain

Life Goes On

Price

Whims of Fate (Yukihiro Fuktomi Remix)

Beneath the Mask (KAIEN Remix)

Will Power (Shacho Remix)

Last Surprise (Taku Takahashi Remix)

Haha no Ita Hibi (Atlus Kitajoh Remix)

Life Will Change (Atlus Meguro Remix)

Jaldabaoth~Our Beginning

Last Surprise

Life Will Change

GROOVY

One Nightbreak

Rivers in the Desert (Persona Super Live P-Sound Bomb2017)

Hoshi to Bokura to

Last Surprise (Jazztronik Remix)

Persona 5: Dancing Star Night and Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night will release May 24, 2018 in Japan for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

[Source: Gematsu]