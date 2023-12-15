Persona 5 Series Hits 10 Million Sales

Atlus has revealed that the Persona 5 series of games has passed a collective 10 million copies sold.

Persona 5 hits the jackpot

The Persona 5 series began with the 2016 RPG Persona 5, which launched to critical acclaim, and sold more than 3 million units by itself.

Other games in the Persona 5 series include the enhanced Persona 5 Royal, the rhythm action game Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight, action RPG Persona 5 Strikers, and strategy RPG Persona 5 Tactica.

Japanese console stores are celebrating the milestone with 50% off this month until January 10 next year. Western stores could well follow suit.

Persona celebrated its 25th anniversary last year, with Atlus announcing modern console ports of Persona 3 and 4, as well as a PS5 version of Persona 5 Royal. In 2024, a remake of Persona 3 is being released.

The team has “remade basically everything from scratch” for Persona 3 Reload. It will feature upgraded graphics and gameplay, including new scenes, events, and an overhauled battle system that draws from the one featured in Persona 5.