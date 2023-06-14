Persona 3 Reload & Persona 5 Tactica PS4, PS5 Versions Confirmed

Atlus has confirmed Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Tactica will be coming to PS5 and PS4 following the games’ reveal during the Xbox Games Showcase. Both titles will arrive on PlayStation consoles the same day as they appear on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Persona 5 Tactica will also be released on Nintendo Switch.

Persona 3 Reload will be coming to PS5 and PS4 at some point in early 2024. While previous leaks were accurate in predicting the game’s existence, the rumored Q3 2023 release window turned out to be too optimistic. The Persona 5 Tactica release date is earlier than P3R, with the game coming to all platforms on November 17, 2023.

The team has “remade basically everything from scratch” for the revamped Persona 3 Reload. It will feature upgraded graphics and gameplay, including new scenes, new events, and an updated battle system that closely resembles that in Persona 5. An all-new English voice-over, a total of 13 languages, and new and arranged music will be part of the game’s enhanced audio.

However, none of the additional content from Persona 3 FES and Persona 3 Portable is included in the game, meaning players won’t be able to experience the story as a female protagonist. Persona 3 Reload producer Ryota Niitsuma confirmed to IGN that only content from Persona 3 will be included:

“I’d like to mention that since the basic concept of the Persona 3 remake was to remake the Persona 3, we don’t have the FES and Portable contents included,” said Niitsuma. “We wanted to really genuinely work on recreating the Persona 3 experience.”

Meanwhile, Persona 5 Tactica is a new tactical RPG that also leaked just before the Xbox Games Showcase. The Phantom Thieves find themselves in a realm where its residents live under the oppressive rule of the Legionnaires. A revolutionary called Erina offers the Thieves a deal in return for their rescue, and that quest will mean defeating enemies using a combination of powerful Personas and weapons.