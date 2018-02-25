BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Main Visual and Modes Revealed
Arc System works has revealed BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle‘s main visual as well as its modes.
The image below is illustrated by Higuchi Konomi.
Game modes revealed are as follows:
Episode Mode
Features an original story where the worlds of the four franchises meet on “Phantom Field”
Tactics Mode
Check out the game’s unique systems and learn more about them
Survival Mode
Fight waves of enemies
Practice/Training Mode
Practice controls and various settings
Gallery Mode
Check out different graphics, illustrations, and movies
Replay Theater
Watch replays of your battles
BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle will release on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on June 5 in North America. The game comes with the following features:
- CROSS – Cross over between 4 different universes! Play as characters from the BlazBlue, Persona, Under Night In-Birth , and (for the first time ever in a fighting game), RWBY series
- TAG – Dive deep into the accessible 2 vs 2 gameplay system in a gorgeous 2D tag team based fighting game. Overwhelm your opponents with the tag-team “Crush Assault”!
- BATTLE – Take the fight to your friends, online, or against CPU opponents in robust single and multiplayer modes
- LOOK GOOD DOING IT – High definition anime styled 2D characters alongside beautiful 3D backgrounds and smooth animation brings the game to life
- ARC ASSEMBLED – Developed by Arc System Works, creators and developers of critically acclaimed and fan favorite fighting series BlazBlue, Guilty Gear , and Dragon Ball Fighter Z
For more on BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle, check out our previous coverage.
[Source: Siliconera]