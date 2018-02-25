BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Main Visual and Modes Revealed

Arc System works has revealed BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle‘s main visual as well as its modes.

The image below is illustrated by Higuchi Konomi.

Game modes revealed are as follows:

Episode Mode Features an original story where the worlds of the four franchises meet on “Phantom Field” Tactics Mode Check out the game’s unique systems and learn more about them Survival Mode Fight waves of enemies Practice/Training Mode Practice controls and various settings Gallery Mode Check out different graphics, illustrations, and movies Replay Theater Watch replays of your battles

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle will release on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on June 5 in North America. The game comes with the following features:

CROSS – Cross over between 4 different universes! Play as characters from the BlazBlue, Persona, Under Night In-Birth , and (for the first time ever in a fighting game), RWBY series

TAG – Dive deep into the accessible 2 vs 2 gameplay system in a gorgeous 2D tag team based fighting game. Overwhelm your opponents with the tag-team “Crush Assault”!

BATTLE – Take the fight to your friends, online, or against CPU opponents in robust single and multiplayer modes

LOOK GOOD DOING IT – High definition anime styled 2D characters alongside beautiful 3D backgrounds and smooth animation brings the game to life

ARC ASSEMBLED – Developed by Arc System Works, creators and developers of critically acclaimed and fan favorite fighting series BlazBlue, Guilty Gear , and Dragon Ball Fighter Z

For more on BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle, check out our previous coverage.

[Source: Siliconera]