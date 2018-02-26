New Hokuto ga Gotoku Videos Highlight Wasteland and Eden Locations

Two new videos showing off Hokuto ga Gotoku are now live. The two videos show off two different locations: Wasteland and Eden. The latter is a red-light district, while the Wasteland is pretty self explanatory. Both videos feature plenty of new gameplay for the Fist of the North Star game from SEGA.

Check out the Hokuto ga Gotoku Wasteland and Eden videos below:

Here’s some other recent information on the upcoming Fist of the North Star game:

First of all, we have the well-known major antagonist of Fist of the North Star, Raoh. He is the eldest of the four Hokuto Shinken brothers, and he wants to use the techniques he learned to unify the chaotic lands with violence and iron fist, which leads him to be known as Ken-oh (The Fist King). In Hokuto ga Gotoku, Raoh will be voiced by Masami Iwasaki, who is known in the Yakuza series as Ryuji Goda’s voice actor. In the original Fist of the North Star series, Rihaku was known as the leader of Nanto Five Chariot Stars, a group of five officers who swore their allegiance to Nanto’s last general. In Hokuto ga Gotoku however, he is introduced as one of the rare doctors who work in Eden’s clinic. Despite working as a doctor, Rihaku knows a lot of things about martial arts, and also situations outside Eden, which leads some to think he might not be an ordinary doctor. Rihaku will be voiced by Kazuhiro Yamaji, who has been voicing Detective Makoto Date in Yakuza series.

Hokuto ga Gotoku will be released for PlayStation 4 on March 8, 2018 in Japan, and will feature Kiryu as DLC.