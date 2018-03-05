EA Sports UFC 3 Update 1.02 Out Now, View Patch Notes
EA Sports UFC 3 update 1.02 is now available to download. The free patch adds in three new fighters: UFC Welterweight contender Colby Covington (sadly there’s no way to throw a boomerang at him), Bantamweight Tom Duquesnoy, and the talented Light Heavyweight striker Gökhan Saki. There’s also a ton of gameplay changes as well.
Check out the complete EA Sports UFC 3 update 1.02 patch notes:
Fighter Updates
- Added three new fighters;
- Colby Covington in Welterweight
- Tom Duquesnoy in Bantamweight
- Gökhan Saki in Light Heavyweight
- Moved Yancy Medeiros to Welterweight; Moved Jake Matthews to Welterweight
Career
- Difficulty tuning; reducing jump in difficulty at Contender
- Stamina increase for first WFA fight
Ultimate Team
- Fighter and Move Items may now include a temporary boost effect
- Multi-Boost Items are now available
- UI improvements made to Solo Challenges
Gameplay AI Tuning
- Reduced AI aggression
- Reduced AI tendency to leg check
- Reduced AI grappling transition frequency following denials
- Reduced AI tendency to throw strikes from poor grappling positions
- Tuned AI to throw more standing strikes
- Added Justin Gaetjhe custom block to his AI
Gameplay Fixes
- Fixed various combinations that did not trigger properly
- Fixed free strike after an active knockdown, getup, or catch kick counter
- Fixed free strike in Side Control after a Power Takedown
- Fixed a hang in Guard Arm Trap Triangle
- Fixed stamina bug with Holloway Custom Taunt
- Many more various bug fixes
Gameplay Additions
- Added Referee break interactions during Finish the Fight
- Added Gokhan Saki signature combinations
- Added Max Holloway signature switch stance combination
- Added Anderson Silva signature taunts
- Added a new backwards moving slip animation
- Added ability to queue takedowns and clinch attempts after strikes
- Added ability to quick transition to takedown attempts after ducking and striking
- Added stamina penalty to health events
Gökhan Saki Combination List
Like every fighter, Gökhan has a unique set of combinations that can be performed. Use the legend below to try and string together his moves:
1 – Jab
2 – Straight
3 – Lead hook
3b – Lead body hook
4 – Back hook
5 – Lead uppercut
6 – Back uppercut
7 – Lead overhand
8 – Back overhand
Combination list:
- 1-2-5-4-3
- 1-2-3-3b-Back Leg Kick
- 1-2-3b-5-4-back leg kick
- 2-3-5-5
- 2-5-4-3
- 2-5-2-3-3b
- 2-3b-3-4-3
- 2b-3-3b-Back Ducking Roundhose
- 3-3b-Back Ducking Roundhouse
- 3-5-5-8
- 3-3b-5-8-3
- 3-3b-4-3-4
- 3-4-3b-4-3
- 3-4-3-4-3
- 5-5-8
- 8-7
Gameplay Tuning
- Tuned block to come up quicker when switching between High and Low block
- Tuned stopping power rules for Jabs and Straights against forward moving opponents
- Tuned health event frequencies and thresholds
- Tuned grapple ratings impact on transition speeds
- Tuned contact frames logic for slipping strikes
- Tuned stamina on missed and blocked slip strikes
- Removed double Uppercut combination coming out of a slip
- Tuned block breakdown
- Tuned referee standup/break timer on the ground and in the clinch
- Reduced range on Iminari Roll
- Tuned Submission Gates
- Tuned damage logic on combination exchanges
- Tuned counter damage bonus per weightclass
- Reduced number of strikes before Referee steps in during Finish the Fight
- Force denial to sprawl on takedown attempts from the clinch
- Allow health regen to a limit determined by chin damage during health events
- Slow down movement speed while holding block and moving forward when a straight punch is thrown at your block
- Add slip vulnerability to slip strikes
- Add momentum advantage off sub crucifix transition cancel
- Turn off grapple advantage when holding block in single collar
- Add counter damage bonus to back lunge evasion
- Add a small amount of side head vulnerability to forward moving strikes
- Tune takedown speed and ranges
EA Sports UFC 3 update 1.02 is available now.