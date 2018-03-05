Watch Biomutant Being Played on a PS4 Pro

THQ Nordic’s most highly anticipated title is Biomutant, and they were showing it off at PlayStation Arena 2018 in South Korea. We now have the first gameplay footage of the game being ran on a PS4 Pro. The upcoming open-world RPG appears to look and run great on the system.

Check out all of the new Biomutant PS4 Pro gameplay below:

Here’s a description of what to expect from the publisher:

Biomutant is a post-apocalyptic open-world ARPG that delivers real-time melee, shooter and mutant ability action. Replayability by varied and deep character progression, exploration of three systematically generated worlds, an underworld and a small solar system, by foot, mech, air-balloon, jetski and UFO. Biomutant also features a fully customizable (MMO style) character and mutation system, bionics and creative item crafting, plus an interactive narrative featuring a contextual storyteller where the players creates their own story of survival in a vibrant colorful world. A New Take on 3rd Person Combat – The martial arts style combat system allows you maximum freedom of movement and agility while mixing shooting, melee and powers from your mutations.

Biomutant releases in 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC complete with a Collector’s Edition.

