Ubisoft Celebrates Ghost Recon Wildlands Anniversary With In-Game Items

One year ago, Ubisoft released their popular open-world shooter Ghost Recon Wildlands. Now to celebrate the anniversary, the publisher is giving out some in-game items to their fans. They announced that there’ll be two rewards for the community: an in-game patch and t-shirt.

Check out the Ghost Recon Wildlands anniversary trailer below:

For even more on the game, check out our Ghost Recon Wildlands review. Here’s a snippet of what reviewer Blake Grundman had to say:

While there are many things about the game to like, that isn’t to say that that everything in Wildlands is rainbows and heavily armored unicorns. The core mechanics have their own fair share of issues. For one, interacting with both collectible and mission-specific items in the environment can be a bit of a chore. Just because the on-screen prompt would indicate that you can interact with something, doesn’t mean that’s necessarily the case. In fact, much to my frustration, that was actually rarely the case. Unless you were directly head-on with the very front of the object, they would be damn near impossible to activate. Sure, this may sound tedious to complain about, but over the span of countless hours, it begins to wear on you. Though far from perfect, Ghost Recon Wildlands is one of the most effective franchise reboots in recent memory. It manages to build upon the key squad-based mechanics that set the series apart, while not feeling the need to pander to the established fan base. The result is a fantastically realized open world that legitimately feels like it could be a real geographic location. Now that I’ve had a taste of the new Ghost Recon, I couldn’t imagine going back.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.