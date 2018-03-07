theHunter: Call of the Wild Bugs Detailed After Update 1.05

theHunter: Call of the Wild update 1.05 recently released, and added a ton of content to the hunting game. Unfortunately, it also added some nasty bugs. For example, player’s 7mm Express Rifle, 12G Gamekeeper Shotgun and .44 Wildcat went missing. Thankfully this bug has been found and will be fixed in a future update. The developer has posted a full list of theHunter: Call of the Wild bugs for players to keep an eye out for.

Here’s the full list of theHunter: Call of the Wild bugs from the 1.05 update:

Missing 7mm Empress Rifle, 12G Gamekeeper Shotgun, and .44 Wildcat – we have located the cause of this particular error and will correct it via an additional patch. No action from players is needed and nothing will be lost. Issue with .270 “Stradivarius” rifle. This particular rifle was planned as upcoming content but it has been added early, full functionality will be coming soon. Apologies for any confusion caused. Unable to open/play Medved-Taiga. Please read here for more information: https://support.thehunter.com/hc/en-us/articles/360001558433-How-to-Access-Medvid-Taiga-on-Console Performance related issues (PS4) – we are currently monitoring reports and investigating potential solutions. As this is not affecting all players we are keen to get some information to aid our investigations, more specifically save files.

For even more on the hunting game, check out our theHunter: Call of the Wild review. Here’s a snippet of what we had to say:

I dropped into prone position on the wet ground and put my binoculars away. Switching to my rifle, I channeled my inner Ron Swanson and flattened my mustache. Scope. Zoom. Zoom. Aim. He was right in the cross-hairs. My finger was on the trigger. I held my breath and said a little prayer, even though doing both at once almost caused me to pass out. I felt the tendon in my finger start to pull, then a loud crack of thunder boomed down from the heavens and sent Ol’ Dumper bounding away into the bushes, never to be seen again. A whole hour down the drain. Thanks, thunderstorm. Frustrating it may be, but this is the nature of hunting and Call of the Wild does a generally excellent job of replicating it. It should be noted that those without patience will absolutely hate the game, as there are no options to allow you to play it in anything other than full-on simulation mode. As such, you might play for an hour and bag a couple of kills, but you just as easily might spend an hour roaming around without even having the chance to get an animal in your sights. However, the general atmosphere provided makes those strike-outs easier to deal with because exploring and improving your tracking skills and knowledge are often reward enough. Indeed, theHunter: Call of the Wild is aimed at a specific target audience, and if you’re in that group, you’ll be playing this for far longer than you’d expect.

theHunter: Call of the Wild is available now.

[Source: theHunter]