PSA: TERA Open Beta’s Underway on Consoles

En Masse Entertainment has kicked off an open beta for its MMO, TERA, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You have until 11.59 pm PST on Sunday, March 11 (March 12 in other time zones) to try it out.

If you haven’t been following the game, check out our previous coverage for a description and details. Some console-specific features that you can expect are as follows:

Lock-On System:

An all-new Lock-On System keeps the enemies in sight and the action centered on-screen. Classy Controls: Each character class has its own unique default control scheme. Don’t like the default control layout for your class? No problem! The controls can be completely remapped to tailor any type of preferred layout.

Each character class has its own unique default control scheme. Don’t like the default control layout for your class? No problem! The controls can be completely remapped to tailor any type of preferred layout. Combat Effective UI: The game’s user interface has also been redesigned with a new, fully-customizable Radial Menu for quick and intuitive access weapons and items.

The game’s user interface has also been redesigned with a new, fully-customizable Radial Menu for quick and intuitive access weapons and items. Streaming Features: Players can easily broadcast TERA instantly to the community via Twitch, and Mixer with integrated streaming support.

Players can easily broadcast instantly to the community via Twitch, and Mixer with integrated streaming support. Communication is Key: Players can communicate directly with fellow party members via native voice chat support or they can opt out of chat if they prefer at any time.

TERA is expected to launch this Spring. We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced.