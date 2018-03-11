Compile Heart Announces Mary Skelter 2 for PS4

Following a leak in February, Compile Heart has officially announced Mary Skelter 2 for PlayStation 4. The game will release in Japan on June 28. A Western release hasn’t been announced but Mary Skelter: Nightmares made its way to the West so here’s hoping.

A remake of Nightmares will be included in the package, with several system improvements based on player feedback.

Check out a teaser trailer and opening movie above, and information on improvements below (translation courtesy of Gematsu):

As a game, Mary Skelter is labeled a “puzzle solving x panic x active 3D dungeon RPG,” and its story and systems incorporate the concepts of “blood” and “madness.” In Mary Skelter 2, those properties are further reinforced. It will feature a previously untold story full of madness, as well as powered-up blood systems. The following existing systems have been improved based on user feedback: Dungeon Map Size Adjustments – The sizes of dungeon maps have been slightly adjusted from the original game.

We’ll update our readers if/when a Western release is announced.

[Source: Gematsu]