PixelJunk Eden 2 PS4, PS5 Versions Announced

The PixelJunk games were mostly associated with PlayStation, which made PixelJunk Eden 2‘s Nintendo Switch exclusivity quite peculiar. However, it is a Switch exclusive no longer, as PixelJunk Eden 2 PS4, PS5, and PC versions have been announced.

When are the PixelJunk Eden 2 PS4, PS5 ports coming out?

PixelJunk Eden 2’s PS4, PS5, and PC versions have no set release date; they are only coming sometime “later this year.” A price wasn’t revealed, either, but the Nintendo Switch version is currently $14.99.

It doesn’t seem like these ports will have new content (however, a classic control system that calls back to the original was mentioned), but game director Dylan Cuthbert noted that it will run at 4K and use the DualSense in various ways. The light bar will react to the level and the haptic feedback will trigger when players are swinging, jumping, or collecting pollen. He even said that the gyro sensor will yield “precision control.”

PixelJunk Eden 2 follows in the steps of the 2008 original by letting players control a small organism called a Grimp as they swing and collect bits of pollen in psychedelic gardens. It supports two-player local co-op, has over 20 different Grimps, and over 40 abilities that can further change how the game plays out.

PixelJunk Eden 2 originally came to the Switch in December 2020 and received an average score of 76. The first game, on the other hand, was one of the earliest indie games on PS3 and also one of the first titles to support trophies back in 2008.