Front Mission 2 Remake Comes to PS4 and PS5 This Month

The previously Nintendo Switch-exclusive remake of Front Mission 2 will soon launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox consoles. At the end of the month, new and old fans can check out the tactical mech-combat RPG.

Front Mission 2 Remake hits PS4 and PS5 on April 30

Publisher Forever Entertainment announced the release date in a new trailer on Friday. Front Mission 2 players command a squad of mechs called Wanzers in tactical-turn-based combat. Technically, it is the third game overall, and the original version was launched for the PS1 in Japan in 1997. However, the game didn’t see an official international release until the remake hit Nintendo Switch last October. That version finally comes to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on April 30. PC users can also download a free demo on Steam.

Set 12 years after the first game, Front Mission 2 takes players to Alordesh, modern-day Bangladesh, in 2102. Following a period of political instability, it declared independence from the Oceana Cooperative Union and quickly overthrew the OCU government. The game follows OCU soldiers Ash Faruk, Thomas Nordland, Lisa Stanely, and their squads in the struggle against Alordeshi forces.

The Switch version of the remake saw mixed reviews, earning a critic score of 68/100 and a user score of 6.7/10 on Metacritic. While critics liked Front Mission 2’s story, many found the combat slow and overly dependent on RNG. Others also felt it wasn’t as substantial an upgrade as the Front Mission 1 remake from 2022. That said, it has fans among those with the patience to push through its initially poor presentation.