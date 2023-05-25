Is Spider-Man 2 PS5 Coming to PS4?

Spider-Man 2 for PS5 was officially announced at the PlayStation Showcase, but the news on whether it will be coming to PS4 has been known for a while.

Spider-Man 2 does not have a PS4 release date and is not coming to the console.

Back in April, developer Insomniac Games claimed that the PS4’s hardware could not handle the high-quality visuals at high frame rates.

This is disappointing news to anyone who hasn’t upgraded to a current-gen console. However, PS5 owners can look forward to Spider-Man 2’s release knowing it will take full advantage of the console’s powerful hardware.

In the gameplay trailer, we saw a demonstration of how the player will be able to switch between Miles Morales and symbiote-driven Peter Parker during a battle against the Lizard and Kraven.

There is still no release date for Spider-Man 2, although Insomniac has claimed it will be released in the fall, which lines up with the rumored September release date.

The PlayStation Showcase was packed full of exciting news for PlayStation owners. Alongside the Spider-Man 2 gameplay reveal, the Assassin’s Creed Mirage release date was announced, and Bungie showed off their new project, Marathon.