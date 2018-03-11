PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

View the Call of Duty World League Atlanta Schedule and Stream – Day Three

March 11, 2018Written by Tyler Treese

CWL Atlanta Schedule

The Call of Duty World League Atlanta event wraps up today from the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia. It’s the third major competitive event for Call of Duty: WWII, with CWL Dallas and New Orleans previously kicking off the competitive season. It should be a fun show with all of the top teams, such as OpTic Gaming and Team Kaliber.

The aforementioned Team Kaliber will be looking for their third straight win although they’ll have to do so from the Losers Bracket, as CWL Atlanta saw them drop their first match.

Here’s the day three CWL Atlanta schedule:

9:00 EST – Doors Open

10:00 EST – Broadcast Begins

10:00 EST – Winners Bracket Semifinals #1 / Losers Bracket Round 4

  • Rise Nation vs Team Envy (Alpha)
  • FaZe Clan vs Red Reserve (Bravo)
  • Team Kaliber vs Echo Fox (Charlie)
  • Lightning Pandas vs Evil Geniuses
  • Mindfreak vs eUnited

11:30 EST – Winners Bracket Semifinals #2 / Losers Bracket Round 5

  • Luminosity vs OpTic Gaming (Alpha)
  • Red Reserve vs Team Kaliber (Bravo)
  • Evil Geniuses vs eUnited (Charlie)

13:00 EST – Losers Bracket Round 6

  • Red Reserve vs OpTic Gaming (Alpha)
  • TBD vs Team Envy (Bravo)

14:30 EST – Winners Bracket Final /  Losers Bracket Round 7

  • Rise Nation vs Luminosity (Alpha)
  • Losers Round 7 (Bravo)

16:00 EST – Losers Bracket Final

  • Losers Final

17:30 EST – Grand Finals

  • Grand Finals

Brackets:

Check out the Call of Duty World League Atlanta day three stream below. The action begins at 1pm eastern time:

While that’s the main stream, more exciting Call of Duty: WWII action will be going down on the CWL Atlanta Bravo and Charlie streams.

Call of Duty World League Atlanta takes place this weekend from March 9 through 11. PlayStation LifeStyle is live on site covering the event.

