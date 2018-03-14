Dissidia Final Fantasy NT DLC Will Be Trickling Out Characters Until February 2019

Alongside the announcement that Final Fantasy XII’s Vayne Carudas Solidor will be joining the Dissidia Final Fantasy NT roster in April, Square Enix also revealed the full roadmap for the remaining five Dissidia Final Fantasy NT DLC characters. It looks like one new character will be released every two months, from Vayne Carudas Solidor, to an unknown character in February 2019. Don’t try to use the character silhouettes to figure out who they might be. They seem to be generic outlines.

ICYMI: Vayne from FINAL FANTASY XII enters the legendary lineup of villains in late April for DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY NT. Guess which villain is next? Guarantee all six new characters by getting the #DissidiaFFNT season pass! https://t.co/EeIzyFUI8X #FFXII pic.twitter.com/MjkirxzmDA — Final Fantasy (@FinalFantasy) March 13, 2018

We’ve seen a few hints previously about the characters that will be coming with the Dissidia Final Fantasy NT season pass. Let the debates begin, but it will be nearly a year before we know everyone that will fill out the roster.

Male, New (from newer half of numbered Final Fantasy titles)

Male, New (from older half of numbered Final Fantasy titles)

Female, New (from newer half of numbered Final Fantasy titles)

Male, New (from newer half of numbered Final Fantasy titles)

Female, Previously appeared in the Dissidia Final Fantasy series (from newer half of numbered Final Fantasy titles)

Male, New (from newer half of numbered Final Fantasy titles)

If Square Enix follows the order of the tease, the next character coming in June should be a male from the older half of numbered Final Fantasy titles. That could potentially include Final Fantasy through Final Fantasy VIII. Along with the season pass characters, it seems like Square Enix will be adding new stages as well. Orbonne Monastery from Final Fantasy Tactics will be releasing sometime later this month. If you need help with the game, we’ve got a full Dissidia Final Fantasy NT character guide and move list.