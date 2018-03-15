Valkyria Chronicles 4 Will Launch in the West Later This Fall

SEGA has revealed that Valkyria Chronicles 4 will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in the Americas and Europe this fall. Prior to this, the company had only given a general 2018 release window for the title, but now we can narrow it down and anticipate the game to hit the West later this year. Over at Amazon, a preorder page for the game has gone live and lists a possible October 16, 2018 release date for the game. In Japan, the game is due out on March 22 on PlayStation 4, with a Switch version planned for the summer.

This isn’t the only recent announcement, as SEGA detailed Ragnarok, a medic dog that will accompany the team. Here’s more information on the game’s characters:

Another character is also introduced on the left side of the preview scan. She is Angelica Farnaby, voiced in Japanese by Ayane Sakura. She is a civilian girl who has an amnesia. However, due to her bright, selfless, and kind personality, she quickly becomes popular among army soldiers. There is also a scene where she stands face-to-face against the enemy Valkyria, Climaria Levin. Famitsu also uploaded a screenshot featuring a new red-haired woman with glasses who doesn’t appear in the preview scan. She is Minerva Victor, who will be voiced in Japanese by Saori Hayami. She is the squad leader of Squad F, putting her in the same rank as Claude. Although she’s honoring the codes of chivalry, she is also sociable to her squad members. Valkyria Chronicles 4 is also confirmed to have the same growth system as the first game where experience is allocated to classes rather than individuals, so all characters with the same class will level up together. Reaching a certain level will unlock a higher grade of the class.

