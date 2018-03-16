Rocket League Spring Fever Event Kicks off Next Week, Adds New Items

Psyonix revealed today that the next in-game event for Rocket League would be Spring Fever, and it will start next week. According to the developers, Spring Fever will come with a brand new crate that can be obtained as a drop or purchased with ‘Flowers’ that you earn in the game. The event begins on Monday at 10am PDT, and runs through April 9, 5pm PDT.

Alongside the Spring Fever Crates will be the addition of 10 new items, and of course, these will be Spring-themed. In order to obtain the items, you’ll have to simply play the game, as earning in-game currency for Rocket League generally isn’t very tough. With the event lasting nearly a full month, players shouldn’t have very much trouble jumping in and unlocking some new modifications to their cars.

For more on Rocket League, make sure to check out the complete Rocket League update 1.42 patch notes below:

NEW CONTENT DC Super Heroes DLC The DC Super Heroes DLC Pack is now available on all platforms Battle-Cars ‘’89 Batmobile’ ‘The Dark Knight Rises Tumbler’ Rocket Boost ‘Speed Force’ Decals ‘Aquaman’ (Breakout) ‘Batman’ (Paladin) ‘Cyborg’ (Roadhog) ‘Flash’ (Venom) ‘Green Arrow’ (Hotshot) ‘Green Lantern’ (Merc) ‘Superman’ (Octane) ‘Wonder Woman’ (X-Devil) Player Banners ‘Aquaman’ ‘Batman’ ‘DC’ ‘Cyborg’ ‘Flash’ ‘Green Arrow’ ‘Green Lantern’ ‘Superman’ ‘Wonder Woman’ Wheels ‘Flash’ ‘Wonder Woman’

CHANGES AND UPDATES Spectator Mode Spectators can now chat during matches Competitive Season 6 Rewards The appearance of the ‘Season 6 – Diamond’ Reward Wheels has been updated BUG FIXES General Fixed a bug preventing players from being able to change Presets in the Endgame screen between matches

Division/Rank Up/Down animations now successfully display on the Endgame screen

Adjusted Xbox 360 controller vibration

Rocket League is available now.