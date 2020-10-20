Rocket League’s Haunted Hallows event from last year revolved around a Stranger Things crossover. This year’s festivities will have players charging their Proton Packs. The limited-time Haunted Hallows event for 2020 features a wide variety of Ghostbusters items, which players can unlock by completing event challenges. Haunted Hallows itself kicks off today, October 20th, and ends early next month on November 2nd.

Developer Psyonix shared the news on the game’s website, along with a quick teaser trailer. Get a good look at Rocket League’s Ghostbuster-themed items in the trailer linked below:

Completing challenges will unlock a bevy of Ghostbusters-themed items throughout the Haunted Hallows event’s duration. For example, players can earn a Ghostbusters Player Banner by getting five goals, assists, or saves in online matches. 10 saves or epic saves in online matches will net users a Stay Puft Topper.

Meanwhile, shop items that are scheduled to pop up during the limited-time event include the likes of the Ecto-1 Car, Stay Puft Explosion, Ectoplasm Decal, and Titanium White Demon Disc Wheels. Suffice it to say, Rocket League and Ghostbusters fans are in for quite the treat.

The launch of this event represents yet another big move in an already big year for Rocket League. Just last month, Psyonix launched a free-to-player version of the incredibly successful title. The change went into effect on September 23rd for the PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC via the Epic Games Store, and Xbox One platforms. PS4 and Switch players don’t need PS Plus or Nintendo Switch Online to enjoy the rocket-powered sports game.

