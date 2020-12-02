Rocket League Season 2 Dials Neon Up to Eleven

Season 2 is due to start in Rocket League next week, and they’re focusing entirely on being seen and heard now the dark nights are closing in. Bright neon lights get in your face with a new vehicle, new arena, and plenty of new cosmetics. There’s also an emphasis on all things music with a new customization option and headlining artist Kaskade.

As soon as the season starts, players can try out the new Neon Fields arena. Featuring a distinct disco vibe, there’s a DJ stage, an audience with a seemingly infinite supply of glowsticks, a giant rubber duck, and a LOT of neon. The arena can be found in Online Playlists, as well as being selectable for Private Matches.

A new season also means a new Rocket Pass. Those who purchase the Premium version of the pass will get immediate access to the new R3MX vehicle. Originally available only in plain colors, there are plenty of Decals, Wheels, and other cosmetics to unlock that will turn it into the epitome of Neon. The ultimate prize is the R3MX GXT that’ll be unlocked at Tier 70. Some of these unlocks will even pulse to the beat of accompanying music. You can see what I mean in the trailer below.

Sound also plays a vital part in the new Season. Kaskade has been brought in to headline the new music; the artist has even made an EP that solely features songs created for the game. The first of those songs, Flip Reset, soundtracks the trailer. Alongside a second song to be unveiled soon, it will be available as a Player Anthem throughout the Season. Player Anthems are a new customization option that allows players to select their favorite songs to play when they score a goal.

Players who’ve been with the game from its early years will be pleased to know Rocket Labs are returning. These will be added as Casual LTM Playlists throughout the Season. They’ll include non-standard and experimental arenas with different game modes and mutators. New for Season 2 will be a new arena that’s reminiscent of Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle Cars.

Season 2 beings at 4pm PDT on December 8. As well as all of the features detailed above, it’ll bring along more Competitive Tournament Rewards and quality of life improvements, such as a new way to browse the Esports Shop. Now that the game is free-to-play, there’s nothing to stop you giving it a go.

[Source: Rocket League Official Site]