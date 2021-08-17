Now that Rocket League Season 4 is in progress, Psyonix has revealed some of the new content players can expect to see over the coming days. Beginning tomorrow, August 18, Ratchet and Clank-themed items will be awarded to all players who log into the game for a limited period of time. A new PlayStation 5 update will also allow the game to run in 120Hz depending on which visual mode players choose to use.

The Ratchet & Clank bundle will include the Ratchet & Clank Punk Decal for Octane, Negatron Collider Boost, Clank Balloon Topper, and the Ratchet Balloon Topper. All players need to do to receive the free bundle is log in to the game between August 18 and January 3, 2022.

When Rocket League was updated to run on PS5 consoles, it was capped at 4K resolution and 60FPS as if the game was being played on a PS4 Pro. From tomorrow this will no longer be the case; the game will be getting the Video Quality setting that Xbox Series X/S players have been able to enjoy for several months already. This gives players a choice of Performance mode or Quality mode with the following settings:

Quality:

4K resolution at 60 FPS with HDR

HDR requires HDR10 compatible display and HDMI 2.0 cable or better

4K capable display required to experience 4K. If a 1080p display is used, the game will render at 1080p supersampled from 4K

Performance:

Game runs at 2688×1512 resolution (70% of full 4K) at 120 FPS with HDR

Game UI runs in 4K

4K capable display required to experience 4K UHD. If a 1080p display is used, the game will render at 1080p supersampled from 2688×1512

HDR and 120 FPS require a compatible display, as well as Ultra High Speed HDMI 2.1 cable

Finally, Psyonix will be renewing the PlayStation Plus Pack that includes items exclusive to PS+ members. The new pack will be available from the PlayStation Store on August 24 and will include the Goop GE Animated Decal, Hard Hat GE Topper, Magmus GE Boost, and the Reaper GE Wheels.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]