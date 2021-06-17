PSLS  •  DLC & Patches  •  News  •  PS5 News, Rumors, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Update Disables Automatic 120 Hz Display in Performance Modes

ratchet and clank rift apart release date key art

Insomniac Games has rolled out a patch for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which disables automatic 120 Hz display output in Performance and Performance RT modes due to visual compatibility issues with certain displays. In addition to this, game version 1.001.003 brings general stability improvements and various bug fixes.

Patch notes are as follows:

General Fixes & Polish

  • Improved general game stability
  • Prevented players from getting stuck if a weapon video does not play
  • Addressed an issue where the player could become stuck during the Phantom chase
  • Addressed an issue where Rivet could spawn without the hammer
  • Addressed an issue where Rivet could become stuck after collecting Zurpstones in Challenge Mode
  • Various additional fixes
  • Disabled automatic 120 Hz display output in Performance modes
    • Prior to this update, if “Enable 120 Hz Output” was set in the system settings, using the Performance RT or Performance mode would auto-detect a 120 Hz-capable display and use a 120 Hz output mode. While this did not change the game’s frame rate, it did reduce input latency by ~8 ms. However, entering this mode introduced visual compatibility issues with some displays that we didn’t feel comfortable imposing automatically on players. We’re exploring ways to re-introduce this input latency reduction feature  in a future update.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart released on June 11th to universal acclaim. The game is off to a great start at retail in the UK, becoming Insomniac Games’ second title to top the charts within a year and the series’ biggest launch yet. Digital sales data and data for other regions will be made public in due course.

[Source: Insomniac Games]

