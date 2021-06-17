General Fixes & Polish
- Improved general game stability
- Prevented players from getting stuck if a weapon video does not play
- Addressed an issue where the player could become stuck during the Phantom chase
- Addressed an issue where Rivet could spawn without the hammer
- Addressed an issue where Rivet could become stuck after collecting Zurpstones in Challenge Mode
- Various additional fixes
- Disabled automatic 120 Hz display output in Performance modes
- Prior to this update, if “Enable 120 Hz Output” was set in the system settings, using the Performance RT or Performance mode would auto-detect a 120 Hz-capable display and use a 120 Hz output mode. While this did not change the game’s frame rate, it did reduce input latency by ~8 ms. However, entering this mode introduced visual compatibility issues with some displays that we didn’t feel comfortable imposing automatically on players. We’re exploring ways to re-introduce this input latency reduction feature in a future update.
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart released on June 11th to universal acclaim. The game is off to a great start at retail in the UK, becoming Insomniac Games’ second title to top the charts within a year and the series’ biggest launch yet. Digital sales data and data for other regions will be made public in due course.
[Source: Insomniac Games]