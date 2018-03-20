Attack on Titan 2 is Officially Out Today, Watch the Launch Trailer

Attack on Titan 2 is officially out today, and Koei Tecmo has celebrated the launch by revealing one last trailer for the game. The trailer (below) shows off how players can experience the game from their own perspective by creating a custom scout and fighting alongside characters from the anime series in a new story, or in the multiplayer online modes the game offers.

You can check out the trailer for the game below:

For the first time, players will be able to create their own custom Scout in the game, putting them squarely into the action of Attack on Titan 2. Players will be able to utilize the various abilities found in the game to make sure they’re able to take out the Titans. For a bit more on that, make sure to check out below:

Players will be able to create their own custom Scout in Attack on Titan 2, an all-new addition to the series, offering a fresh perspective on the events of both seasons of the worldwide anime hit, ‘Attack on Titan’. With enhanced Titan movements, Scouts will have to strategically use a plethora of new abilities in order to survive; from evade-style attacks like the hook drive ability, to long-rage sneak attacks – carefully strategised with the help of the new monocular tool! Additional RPG elements have been implemented into Attack on Titan 2’s Town Life segments; allowing players to build relationships with their favourite characters from the Attack on Titan universe to gain a deeper understanding of their comrades.

Attack on Titan 2 is now available.