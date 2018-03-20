ESRB Rating Reveals New Details on RollerCoaster Tycoon Joyride

Thanks to a new ESRB rating, we have the first RollerCoaster Tycoon Joyride gameplay details. The E for Everyone rating outs the game as not being a traditional theme park builder. Instead it’s described as a “strategy game in which players create roller coasters in a variety of settings.” The PlayStation VR title will take place from a first-person view, and players will be able to “build customizable tracks, test/ride them, and shoot down fast-moving targets as they soar through the sky.”

Here’s the full RollerCoaster Tycoon Joyride ESRB description:

This is a strategy game in which players create roller coasters in a variety of settings. From a first-person perspective, players can build customizable tracks, test/ride them, and shoot down fast-moving targets as they soar through the sky.

Previously, all we know about the upcoming PlayStation VR game was that it was coming in the first half of 2018. It was unceremoniously announced in a financial support. Here’s the description from publisher Atari:

Experience the thrill of your life with a new roller coaster manufacturer offering an entirely immersive attraction thanks to a virtual reality module for the first time in the series. Expected release in the first half of 2018.

RollerCoaster Tycoon Joyride is set to launch sometime in 2018 for PlayStation VR.

