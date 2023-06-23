RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe Announced, Release Date Window Revealed

Atari and Orbit Studio announced on Friday that RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe, an updated version of the iconic game, will be released later this year on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

What’s new in RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe?

The new entry in the RollerCoaster Tycoon series will bring with it 80 new rides and attractions, including seasonally-themed rides and more to bring the game’s total attraction count up to 200. An entirely new user interface will also be in the game, as well as a revamped roller coaster builder, which will allow fans to be more specific and detailed in how they tweak things.

Alongside the major additions of new attractions, a handful of other features have been added into the upcoming game, including:

Updated and optimized version of Atari’s best-selling RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures

Three gameplay modes for variety and replayability: Sandbox, Adventure, and Scenarios

Casual, approachable gameplay and simplified mechanics make it a treat for all ages

Over 80 new rides and attractions, seven types of roller coasters, new customization options, and seasonally-themed rides bring the total to 200

Customization terrain modifications with four separate environments including Alpine Mountains, Desert Canyons, Jungle Tropics, and Lunar Moonscape

Use with modern console controllers has been fully optimized for a fluid and fun simulation experience

Get ultra-detailed with landscaping options to design pathways, and flowerbeds, and add bushes, trees, foliage, and exciting water features throughout your park

Unleash your inner artists with a robust color wheel to paint rides, coasters, shops, and restaurants, to make them stand out or color-coordinate your park

The original RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures released in 2018 on PC and Nintendo Switch. This time, the game is branching out to much more platforms, and will release sometime in 2023, according to Atari.