PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning October 30, 2023

After the blockbuster releases of the last couple of weeks, the list of new PS5 and PS4 games arriving during the week beginning October 30, 2023 is a bit calmer but still provides plenty of different options. There are plenty of familiar faces and franchises, including Star Ocean, RoboCop, and Rollercoaster Tycoon.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of October 30 and November 5, 2023.

PS5 Games

#Halloween, Super Puzzles Dream (October 30)

The Foglands (October 31)

The Forest Cathedral (October 31)

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale (October 31)

Jusant (October 31)

Little Goody Two Shoes (October 31)

Alpha Particle (November 1)

Fusion Paradox (November 1)

RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe (November 1)

This Bed We Made (November 1)

Achilles: Legends Untold (November 2)

Cactus Cowboy – Desert Warfare (November 2)

Phantom Blade: Executioners (November 2)

PlateUp! (November 2)

RoboCop: Rogue City (November 2)

The Smurfs 2 – The Prisoner of the Green Stone (November 2)

Star Ocean: The Second Story R (November 2)

The Talos Principle 2 (November 2)

Thirsty Suitors (November 2)

Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice (November 2)

DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing (November 3)

EA Sports WRC (November 3)

Ebenezer and the Invisible World (November 3)

Jumanji: Wild Adventures (November 3)

Quantum Error (November 3)

Rock ‘N Racing Off Road & Rally (November 3)

PS4 Games

Halloween Puzzle (October 30)

DUSK (October 31)

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale (October 31)

Alpha Particle (November 1)

Fusion Paradox (November 1)

Road Stomp (November 1)

RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe (November 1)

Phantom Blade: Executioners (November 2)

The Smurfs 2 – The Prisoner of the Green Stone (November 2)

Star Ocean: The Second Story R (November 2)

Thirsty Suitors (November 2)

DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing (November 3)

Ebenezer and the Invisible World (November 3)

Jumanji: Wild Adventures (November 3)

Rock ‘N Racing Off Road & Rally (November 3)

Breezy Paws (November 5)

Whispered Flight (November 5)

There are 26 games coming to PS5, while PS4 players get a shorter list of 17 new game releases. The highlights of the week are revamped versions of existing games, like Atari’s RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe and Star Ocean: The Second Story.

Away from remakes and remasters, EA Sports WRC is Codemasters’ first crack at the newly acquired WRC license. There are also plenty of tie-in games. While the biggest of these will be RoboCop: Rogue City, there is also The Smurfs 2 – The Prisoner of the Green Stone, DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing, and Jumanji: Wild Adventures.