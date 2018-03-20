Valkyria Chronicles 4 Season Pass Detailed, Costs 4,000 Yen

Valkyria Chronicles 4 will have quite a bit of downloadable content. SEGA announced today that a 4,000 yen Valkyria Chronicles 4 Season Pass will be available for purchase. It contains four separate DLC packs (that can be purchased for 1,500 yen apiece).

The first pack is a beach-themed mission called “Squad E to the Sea!” that’ll release March 29. On April 5, 2018 the next piece of DLC (“Squad E Without the Captain”) will be released. Finally, the third and fourth scenarios (“Guerilla Warfare HARD-EX” and “The Two Valkyrias”) will release on April 12 and April 19, respectively.

This isn’t the only recent announcement, as SEGA detailed Ragnarok, a medic dog that will accompany the team. Here’s more information on the game’s characters:

Another character is also introduced on the left side of the preview scan. She is Angelica Farnaby, voiced in Japanese by Ayane Sakura. She is a civilian girl who has an amnesia. However, due to her bright, selfless, and kind personality, she quickly becomes popular among army soldiers. There is also a scene where she stands face-to-face against the enemy Valkyria, Climaria Levin. Famitsu also uploaded a screenshot featuring a new red-haired woman with glasses who doesn’t appear in the preview scan. She is Minerva Victor, who will be voiced in Japanese by Saori Hayami. She is the squad leader of Squad F, putting her in the same rank as Claude. Although she’s honoring the codes of chivalry, she is also sociable to her squad members. Valkyria Chronicles 4 is also confirmed to have the same growth system as the first game where experience is allocated to classes rather than individuals, so all characters with the same class will level up together. Reaching a certain level will unlock a higher grade of the class.

Valkyria Chronicles 4 will release on March 21 in Japan for PlayStation 4, with the Nintendo Switch version coming later in the summer. The international release, which includes an Xbox One version, currently is set to release in 2018.

[Source: Siliconera]