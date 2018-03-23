Epic Games Brings Another Fortnite Outfit Into Game

Fortnite mania continues to sweep the nation, and Epic Games has continued to capitalize on that by giving fans new reasons to come back. This week, they’re offering up another new costume package for players to buy in the form of the Highland Warrior Outfit and Storm Sigil Glider.

Charge into the eye of the ⛈️ with the new Highland Warrior Outfit and Storm Sigil Glider. Available now! pic.twitter.com/xRupOQeM6N — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 23, 2018

The outfit and glider combo are both available in the game now to purchase with V-Bucks, the Fortnite equivalent to real-life money. If you don’t want to pick them up, you don’t necessarily have to, but they’re there for players who want to dress up their characters in a more spiffy way. Let us know in the comments if you plan on picking up the outfit.

In other Fortnite news, a brand new limited-time Blitz mode is available in the game now. Here’s more on the limited time offering:

The new Blitz mode is live now for the next couple of days, and includes “lots of loot” and the promise of faster storms, meaning that zones will be closing around players a lot faster than they might be used to. The developers behind the game took to their site to detail thew new mode, but didn’t reveal exactly how long it would be around for. According to Epic Games, the match length in Blitz will be a maximum of 15 minutes, meaning there’s going to be a lot of fighting going on and a very fast storm. The game will start with the storm already closing in on the island, and loot availability has been tweaked, meaning players will be finding a lot of great gear as they run from the storm.

Fortnite is available now.