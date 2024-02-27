Fortnite Getting 2 New LEGO Games

Two new LEGO games, or Islands, are now available in Fortnite. LEGO Fortnite launched in December as a kid-friendly crafting survival game rather than a battle royale. However, the new LEGO Raft Survival and LEGO Obby Fun offer new puzzle-solving and platforming challenges.

Two new games added to LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Raft Survival sees players drifting on a makeshift raft in the ocean. However, the infamous pirate Blackbeard arrives in the Barracuda Ship and decides to use them as target practice. LEGO Fortnite Players will gather wood and treasures to build new raft sections while Blackbeard continually bombards them with cannonballs. The developer’s press release described LEGO Raft Survival as combining “frenetic multiplayer problem solving with the classic LEGO Pirates theme.”

Meanwhile, it describes LEGO Obby Fun as “the first official LEGO-themed obstacle course on Fortnite.” While Raft Survival offers frantic action on the high seas, Obby Fun is a third-person platforming challenge among the clouds. The game randomly spawns players on a section of floating platforms inspired by a variety of LEGO themes. These include but are not limited to LEGO Friends, LEGO City, LEGO NINJAGO, and LEGO DREAMZzz. The platforms were also designed by real Lego designers, with the larger platforms being quite detailed and visually interesting.

Epic released a trailer and several promotional images of each game, giving LEGO Fortnite players some idea of what to expect. Obby Fun seems like a much more relaxed experience, with players peacefully navigating the platforms alone or with friends. Meanwhile, the pirate-themed Raft Survival has the feel of a cartoony swashbuckling adventure.