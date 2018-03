Batman: The Enemy Within Episode Five Now Available

Batman: The Enemy Within‘s fifth and final episode is now avaialable. Called Same Stitch, episode five features “two unique finales (and two possible Jokers) in one episode.” To celebrate, Telltale Games released a new video showing off the two possible Joker variations that players will see.

Check out the Batman: The Enemy Within Episode 5 description below:

“What would you choose: a friend whose unhinged approach to justice turns your allies against you, or a sworn enemy who will stop at nothing to see you suffer as your city burns? Based on the relationship you’ve built with John Doe, you’ll see one of two very different stories play out. So what’ll it be, Bruce: friend…or foe?”

Watch the Batman: The Enemy Within episode 5 trailers below:

For even more on Batman: The Enemy Within, check out our review of the fourth episode:

I started to see a glimpse of what awaits in the final moments of episode four, as I had effectively turned the Joker into a vigilante rather than a supervillain. However, he’s one who doesn’t use the same moral code as Bruce Wayne. I know that will inevitably lead to the end of our very strange friendship as he’s not nearly as worried about harming those who have done wrong. I’ve been very vocal in the past about how I don’t find the Joker to be the most compelling Batman villain, but I have to give credit where it’s due. Telltale has not only managed to make one of the most interesting incarnations of the Harlequin of Hate, but the slow build has paid off wonderfully over two seasons. It doesn’t feel rushed at all, and it has all built up to a natural point where John Doe is finally embracing his madness in a way that was impacted by the player. I’m incredibly excited to see what happens next, and to see what sort of chaos I accidentally helped cause.

Batman: The Enemy Within Episode 5 releases March 27, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and mobile.