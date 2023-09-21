The Expanse: A Telltale Series’ Final Episode Now Available

The fifth and final episode of The Expanse: A Telltale Series has been released by Telltale Games, completing the series that began this past July.

What is The Expanse: A Telltale Series Episode 5 called?

Episode 5, titled “Europa’s Folly,” launched today on all platforms. To coincide with the launch, the Digital Deluxe Edition of The Expanse: A Telltale Series is on sale for 35% off across all platforms, while the Standard Edition is on sale for 40% off. This sale is set to last until October 11 on the PlayStation Store.

“Camina Drummer (Cara Gee) has made some new, unlikely allies: The crew of Europa’s Bane — the pirates that were giving chase,” reads the new episode’s synopsis. “Now, Drummer is part of an assault team heading back to The Artemis. All the choices made throughout season one of The Expanse: A Telltale Series have led to this point. Will Drummer settle scores, or recover the MK Core, and save her crew? That’s entirely up to you.”

You can watch the new trailer for the entirety of the series on YouTube below:

The Expanse: A Telltale Series is Telltale’s first new title since the company was reformed in 2019, and is set prior to the events of the hit television series. Players control Camina Drummer (played by actress Cara Gee in both the game and TV show) to hunt for treasures on The Belt, explore space, and more.

The Expanse was a high-action, realistic sci-fi adventure that unfolds across a colonized galaxy 200 years in the future. It broadens the vision of humanity’s path in the future as well as a deeply-felt examination of the most critical, raw, and pressing issues of today. The series starred Steven Strait, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Dominique Tipper, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Cara Gee, Wes Chatham, Frankie Adams, Keon Alexander, Nadine Nicole, and Jasai Chase Owens.