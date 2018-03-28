Absolver update 1.16 is now available on PlayStation 4. It brings updates to the game’s prestige system, changes how schools work, and there’s also new gear and 3v3 maps to check out. Plus, a ton of balance changes to the melee action game.

Check out the complete Absolver update 1.16 patch notes:

New content & Improvements

Prestige System Update

The Prestige System Update will expand your possibilities after you hit level 60. You’ll be able to show your Absolver way with new tools:

Change your Character’s appearance (sex, skin, hair type and hair color) by spending Crystals

New haircuts are available

Change your 1v1 introduction cinematic with new ones to buy in the Essence Shop

Create equipment presets, with copy/paste feature, to tweak your Fabsolver

Preview Equipment in the Essence Shop before buying

Dye your masks (not available with all masks)

Players can open up to 100 Rift Coins/Disks in a single button press

Reset attributes now cost 1 crystal

Other quality of life improvements are featured in this update, such as the ability to copy/paste decks in your deck selection menu, making it easier to refine and iterate on your favorite decks.

Schools Update

The 1.16 update features the first steps in the updates we want to make to the School system (there will be more school-related features in the next updates.

Players can now leave a School directly, without having to join a new one

Mentors can now update their School content by spending 1 Crystal

Hayen now has a “Find School by ID” feature

Players can learn attacks from their school decks by using them against enemies

School’s leaderboard is accessible from the School menu

New Gear and 3v3 Maps

Two new 3v3 maps are now available, as well as plenty of new gear, both in the shop and in Rift Coins/Disks.

Misc

New remapping options have been added. We also fixed the bugs linked to the older remapping version.

You can now skip Rift Disks/Coins opening animation

3v3 Resource FX have been updated: Polish and optimization of the effects

The movements of the player now have sounds feedbacking more accurately their gear’s material

Balancing

Attacks Details

The frames values displayed in the attack details panel are now more accurate. It does not necessarily mean that the attacks have changed, the full changes are listed below.

Attacks

Stamina

Min stamina cost 5 → 10 Max stamina cost 27.5 → 23

Damages

Take into account a more correct value of start-up to compute Attacks’ damage and advantage frames.

Increase damage of medium and strong attacks.

Mobility has a better damage bonus for Light Attacks.

Mobility “Light” has a better Stamina Regen when at the limit with Mobility “Normal”

Protection

Decrease the damage reduction

All Stopping Attacks

Impact on guard bonus (+20)

Light changes on attribute grades to allow better damage scaling

Increase stun on guard

Start-Up (a.k.a. Build-Up) (in frames)

Breaking Attacks Rising Double Hand: (+2) Pommel Bash: (+1) Hammer Kick: (-1) Knee Strike: (-1) Collar Chop: (-1) Spiral Palm: (-3)

Charging Attacks Charged Haymaker: (-2)

Stopping Attacks Dwit Chagi: (+1) Crushing Palm: (+1) Bending Palm: (-1) Eye Poke: (-1) Cross Punch: (-2) Pulmonary Palm: (-5)

Strafing Attacks Seven Star Thrust: (-3)

Jumping Attacks Falcon Punch: (-4)

Regular Attacks Fast Elbow: (+1) Straight Punch: (-1) Spinning Wide Hook: (-1) Spinning High Kick: (-1) Ankle stamp: (-1) Spin Elbow: (-1) Spin Back Fist: (-1) Crouching Elbow: (-1) Stretch Out Hook: (-1) Back Hop Wrist: (-1) Fast Punch: (-2) Uramawashi: (-2) Wallop Blow: (-2) Chin Palm: (-2) Upper Elbow: (-2) Knife Hand Strike: (-2)

Standard Release (a.k.a. Recovery) (in frames)

Direct Punch: (+3) Jab Punch: (+3) Back Turn Wrist: (+2) Fast Back Fist: (+2) Fast Elbow: (+2) Parry & Strike: (+1) Back Hop Wrist: (-1) Spin Elbow: (-1)

Target & Movement

High → Mid

Cross Punch

Drunk Stomp

Back Fist

Mill Punch

Illusion Twist Kick

Mid → High

Reverse Hips Slash

Sickle Slash

Painstaking Slash

Twist Back Kick

Forward Lean Slash

Mill Slash

Thrust → Horizontal

Jar Bash

Thrust → Vertical

Reverse Rising Thrust

Other

Reverse Twist Slash: High/Thrust → Mid/Vertical

Backfall Strike: Mid/Vertical → High/Thrust

Pommel Attacks

Hit with the arm instead of weapon.

Powers

Earthquake

Stun (in frames): 28 → 25 (-3)

Special abilities

Kahlt

Absorb

Release (in frames) Cancelled 0 → 3 (+3) Standard 6 → 9 (+3)

Absorb Successful

Stamina Bonus 20 → 30

Windfall

Avoid

Stamina Cost 10 → 15 Release (in frames) Standard 9 → 10 (+1)

Avoid Successful

Stamina Bonus 40 → 45

Avoided

Avoided Effect: Stamina Refill Coeff x0.3 → x0.5

Forsaken

Parry

Stamina Cost 5 → 15

Release (in frames) Cancelled 6 → 8 (+2)

Parry Successful

Stamina Bonus 15 → 30

Parried

Duration 19 → 16 (-3)

Parry / Absorb / Avoid Successful

Reminder: when Parry / Absorb / Avoid are successful there is no release for the following actions : Dodge, Attacks, Special Ability.

New actions available directly after a successful ability:

Change quadrant

Weapon draw / sheath / drop / pickup

Powers

Emotes

Stagger

Side

Release (in frames) Goldlink 1 → 0 (-1) Standard 9 → 7 (-2) Range 170cm → 180cm Damage 35 → 45 Decreased side movement

Down

Range 30cm → 40cm

Cannot avoid Mid/Thrust attacks anymore

Up

Release (in frames) Goldlink 3 → 2 (-1) Standard 11 → 10 (-1)

Game Mode

Overtake