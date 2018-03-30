Dynasty Warriors 9 Title Update Patch to Ver.1.06 Adds a New Photo Mode

Koei Tecmo has released a new title update patch for Dynasty Warriors 9 which upgrades the game to version 1.06. This patch makes the following adjustments:

Added the feature “Photo Mode”.

Added gems that grant new effects.

Improved the movement of officers during battle.

Adjusted the frequency in which dialogue occurs while marching.

Corrected an issue in which, during Chapter 6 – “Showdown at Chibi“, the game would sometimes stop when approaching a Prayer Bench while mounted.

Corrected an issue that occurred rarely in which attacks would not hit soldiers.

Corrected an issue in which archers would not vanish after capturing a base.

Corrected a number of other minor issues.

The most noticeable part of this update is the addition of Photo Mode. This lets the player make visual adjustments to the game screen taken at the moment the game is paused. You can start by changing the scene’s weather and time (from sunrise to late night), then alter the camera angle and zoom, and even adjust the color gradations with filters and more.

You can take a look at how Dynasty Warriors 9‘s new Photo Mode works with the following screenshots:

This patch also adds new Gems with element-related bonuses that are obtainable from drops by defeated enemy officers. Unlike the usual elemental bonuses, these new bonuses should apply to any elements as long as the character’s weapon is imbued with one. Here are some examples of the new gem bonuses:

Increases Attack power while the weapon is imbued with an element

Increases Defense power while the weapon is imbued with an element

Gradually fills Musou gauge every second while the weapon is imbued with an element

Increases Attack speed while the weapon is imbued with an element

When the specific attack equipping this Gem lands a hit, there is a rare chance to drop a certain material

Dynasty Warriors 9 has been released worldwide on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam since last February.

[Source: Koei Tecmo via Gamer]