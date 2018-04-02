The Good Life Tech Demo Takes Players Through the Town of Rainy Woods

After relaunching its Kickstarter last week in an effort to create the game once again, the folks behind The Good Life have released a new tech demo for the game that showcases Naomi – the protagonist for the game – walking around the rural town of Rainy Woods. The video isn’t long by any means, but gives players a good enough glimpse of the town and its various shops to show off what the game could become if it’s able to be funded.

You can check out the tech demo for the game below:

For more on the possibly upcoming game, check out some information on The Good Life below:

The main character of this game is a female New Yorker named Naomi. In order to pay off her debt, she took a job from a newspaper company in NY and moved to the ‘happiest town in the world.’ This game chronicles all the bizarre things she experiences during her time in the town. The only way for her to escape from debt hell is to take pictures of happenings in the town and report on them. Of course, ‘the happiest town in the world’ is not your average town… The inhabitants of the happiest town in the world are some of the most bizarre people you’ll ever come across. You’ll live alongside them as you solve mysteries and experience a hearty helping of craziness. We’re sure that you’ll eventually come to love all the mystery, horror, and good old charm that this town has to offer.

We’ll make sure to share more information regarding The Good Life as more comes to light.

[Source: Siliconera]